3611 victims rescued in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided services to 3611 people in various emergencies during the last month in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah was held here on Wednesday to review monthly performance of the PES.

According to rescue spokesperson, a total of 3884 operations were conducted, while 3,611 victims were rescued as well as 1214 people were provided first aid on the spot.

He said at least 64 incidents of quarrels and firing, 931 road accidents, 2,514 medical emergencies, and 33 burnt and 342 others incidents were reported in October.The average response time was recorded as 6.3 minutes,spokesman added.