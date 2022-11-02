UrduPoint.com

3611 Victims Rescued In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

3611 victims rescued in October

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided services to 3611 people in various emergencies during the last month in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah was held here on Wednesday to review monthly performance of the PES.

According to rescue spokesperson, a total of 3884 operations were conducted, while 3,611 victims were rescued as well as 1214 people were provided first aid on the spot.

He said at least 64 incidents of quarrels and firing, 931 road accidents, 2,514 medical emergencies, and 33 burnt and 342 others incidents were reported in October.The average response time was recorded as 6.3 minutes,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Punjab Road October

Recent Stories

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

2 minutes ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter

10 minutes ago
 Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

15 minutes ago
 FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statemen ..

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statement

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.