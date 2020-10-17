36183 registered voters to poll their votes in district Shegar:DC Shiger Azeem Ullah

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shigar Azeemullah has said that 36,183 registered voters would cast their votes here in Shigar.

Talking to media persons, he said 70 polling stations would be established to facilitate the voters.

"16 polling stations have been declared very sensitive and 22 sensitive", he said.

He said that all preparations regarding upcoming general election in GB have been completed.

He said for free,fair,transparent and peaceful election public needed to help administration and election commission.