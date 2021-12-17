362 polling stations setup for local bodies' elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJUAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) ::District Election Commissioner Bajaur, Ajmal Hafeez Friday said 362 polling stations have been setup for local bodies' elections that would be held in two tehsil councils and 127 village neighborhood councils on Sunday.

Briefing media persons, he said that among 362 polling stations 348 are combined while seven each are designated polling stations for male and females.

He said that 1079 polling booths have been established among which 717 booths are for males and 362 for females. He said that more than one lakh new voters have been registered in last two years.

He informed that in 2019 total number of registered voters in Bajaur were 522,476 and the number was reached to 623,323 in 2021.