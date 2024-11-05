362 POs nabbed in October

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 362 proclaimed offenders and recovered valuables

worth Rs 50.9 million from their possession during the last month.

A spokesman for the police Khurram Iqbal said on Tuesday that

180 crackdowns were conducted in the district and arrested 362

proclaimed offenders various parts of the district.

Khuram Iqbal informed that Sargodha police registered 223 cases

against illegal weapon holders and recovered 15 kalashnikovs,

19 rifles, 35 guns, 159 pistols, 1254 bullets from the outlaws.

The police also registered 175 cases against drug peddlers and

recovered 81.85 kg hashish, 2.7 kg heroin, 3.2 kg opium, 700 liters

wine and 5601 liters liquor from their possession.

Police also busted 12 notorious gangs during the crackdowns,

he added.