362 POs Nabbed In October
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 362 proclaimed offenders and recovered valuables
worth Rs 50.9 million from their possession during the last month.
A spokesman for the police Khurram Iqbal said on Tuesday that
180 crackdowns were conducted in the district and arrested 362
proclaimed offenders various parts of the district.
Khuram Iqbal informed that Sargodha police registered 223 cases
against illegal weapon holders and recovered 15 kalashnikovs,
19 rifles, 35 guns, 159 pistols, 1254 bullets from the outlaws.
The police also registered 175 cases against drug peddlers and
recovered 81.85 kg hashish, 2.7 kg heroin, 3.2 kg opium, 700 liters
wine and 5601 liters liquor from their possession.
Police also busted 12 notorious gangs during the crackdowns,
he added.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sahibzada Hamid Raza elected as Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights12 minutes ago
-
Power Suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat feeders notified12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Kazakhstan parliamentary contacts pivotal to further solidifying existing bi-lateral ties: Ayaz12 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtasib's role in addressing public gri ..22 minutes ago
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told32 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage42 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services42 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment52 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project52 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame52 minutes ago