UrduPoint.com

3620 Profiteers Fined In Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 09:13 PM

3620 profiteers fined in Ramadan

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon all deputy commissioners of seven districts continued the campaign of action against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon all deputy commissioners of seven districts continued the campaign of action against profiteers.

According to reports during last 22 days of holy month of Ramadan 3620 profiteers were fined with Rs 16.

4 million.

As many as 728 profiteers were fined in district South, 434 in Central, 396 in Malir, 260 in Keamari, 261 in Korangi, 1300 in East and 241 in West.

