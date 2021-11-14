36,200 bags of hoarded fertilizers recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting was informed on Sunday that during the ongoing crackdown on hoarders, 36,200 bags of fertilizers were recovered in different cities.

A report, presented to Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat, said that 17,000 bags were seized in Bahawalpur and 19,200 bags in Faisalabad division.

The meeting also reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and the ongoing crackdown on hoarding.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a strategy for the sale of confiscated stocks in the market at the fixed price.

He said that urea fertilizer was in abundance, but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses. He said that increase in the supply of fertilizer in the market would automatically reduce the price. He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their supply and demand.

Secretaries of relevant departments including agriculture, industries and food, additional IG Special Branch, cane commissioner Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.