UrduPoint.com

36,200 Bags Of Hoarded Fertilizers Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

36,200 bags of hoarded fertilizers recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting was informed on Sunday that during the ongoing crackdown on hoarders, 36,200 bags of fertilizers were recovered in different cities.

A report, presented to Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat, said that 17,000 bags were seized in Bahawalpur and 19,200 bags in Faisalabad division.

The meeting also reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and the ongoing crackdown on hoarding.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a strategy for the sale of confiscated stocks in the market at the fixed price.

He said that urea fertilizer was in abundance, but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses. He said that increase in the supply of fertilizer in the market would automatically reduce the price. He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their supply and demand.

Secretaries of relevant departments including agriculture, industries and food, additional IG Special Branch, cane commissioner Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Shortage Punjab Agriculture Sale Bahawalpur Price Stocks Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike ..

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

13 minutes ago
 EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

58 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

1 hour ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.