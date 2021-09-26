UrduPoint.com

36,287 COVID-19 Patients Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

36,287 COVID-19 patients recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 36,287 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 33,419 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2868 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, 34 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including three from Rawal Town, nine from Potohar town, eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, 10 from Kalar syeda and one each from Gujar Khan,Taxila, Mianwali and Islamabad.

"Presently 51 patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 37 in Institute of Urology, 30 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Holy Family Hospital, three in Bilal hospital, and one each in Hearts international hospital, Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust and District Headquarters Hospital," the health authority report said.

The report said as many as 2,577,561 people have received their anti-covid vaccine so far including 41,894 health workers and 2,535,667 adults and other citizens while eight patients were on ventilators, 76 stable and 46 on oxygen support.

