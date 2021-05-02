363 'criminals' arrested during last month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 363 alleged criminals during April 2021 and recovered 90-kg narcotics, 2,948 litres of liquor and 206 weapons from them.

Police officials said on Sunday that teams of various police stations arrested 158 drug-pushers and recovered 65.43-kg hashish, 12.

41-kg opium, 13-kg heroin and 2,948 litres of liquor from them.

Also, during an operation against weapon holders, the police arrested 205 persons and seized 206 weapons including 143 30-bore pistols, seven Kalashnikovs, 16 rifles of 222-bore, 444-bore and 223-bore, 36 12-bore guns, two revolvers, two carbine and 1,571 cartridges from them.