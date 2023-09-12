Open Menu

363 Electricity Thieves Caught In Six Days, Cases Registered Against 127

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has accelerated its anti theft drive and caught 363 electricity thieves during last six days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 )

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the anti-theft drive was launched under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) six days ago.

During this operation, FESCO teams detected 363 pilferage of electricity at 363 points across its region and got cases registered against 127 thieves. The company also removed electricity supply meters of all power pilferers besides imposing a total fine of Rs.37 million under detection units of 972,000, he added.

Giving further details, the spokesman said that during house-to-house checking, the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 127 points in Faisalabad district where 115 domestic consumers, 5 commercial, 5 agricultural and one industrial consumer were involved in power pilferage. The FESCO imposed a fine of Rs.14.566 million on them under the head of 341804 detection units.

In Bhakkar district, the FESCO teams caught 30 electricity thieves, including 29 domestic and one commercial connection and imposed a fine of Rs.2.442 million under 51075 detection units.

Similarly, 31 cases of electricity theft were detected in Chiniot district where the power pilferers were stealing electricity through 29 domestic, one commercial and one agricultural connection and the company handed down them with a fine of Rs.

2.182 million under 73692 detection units.

He further said that 61 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang district including 57 domestic and 4 agricultural connection holders and they were imposed a fine of Rs.7.324 million under 252523 detection units.

In Khushab district, 13 domestic consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.750,000 for 18553 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 28 power pilferers from Mianwali. Among them included 25 domestic, 2 agricultural and one commercial connection holders and they were fined with Rs.3.299 million for 79914 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 36 cases of electricity theft were detected at 33 domestic, 2 agricultural and one commercial connection. Hence, a fine of Rs.3.052 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 70687 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 38 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district where they were stealing power at 37 domestic and one agricultural connection. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.3.475 million for 84046 detection units, spokesman added.

