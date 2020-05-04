UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

363 New Coronavirus Cases In Sindh, Eight Lost Their Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

363 new coronavirus cases in Sindh, eight lost their lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that 214 more patients have recovered and returned to their homes while another 363 positive cases have emerged between Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, he said "This is for the first time the recovery ratio seems to be encouraging but more local spread cases are still on the rise." Disclosing daily bulletin of coronavirus, the chief minister said that 3032 tests were conducted against which 363 new cases or 11.9 percent of the tests were diagnosed positive.

The health department has tested 64,052 samples so far and detected 7465 cases which constitute 11.7 percent cases of the total tests, he said.

Murad said that eight patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 130 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients.

"This shows that our recovery ratio is comparatively better," he said.

The chief minister said that 5780 patients were under treatment, including 4638 in home isolation, 615 at Isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals.

He added that 76 patients were in critical condition and of them 17 were on ventilators.

Sharing the data of Karachi, Murad said that out of 363 cases 231 belonged to the city. He added that 67 cases have been detected in district East, 55 South, 45 Central, 28 West, 21 Korangi and 15 Malir.

He said that Larkana and Ghotki have produced more cases of local transmission.

He disclosed that Larkana has 30 cases, Ghotki 21 cases, Hyderabad 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Khairpur 10, Jacobabad nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari 2 and Dadu one.

The chief minister said that the local spread was quite worrisome. "We have tried to contain it but people do not care and violate SOPs and ignore social distancing," he said and concluded that the epidemic could be defeated when everyoneof us would take the responsibility of securing himself and his family.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sunday Murad Ali Shah Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

31 minutes ago

Thousands join Facebook campaign, &quot;Filipinos ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

3 hours ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.