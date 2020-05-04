363 new coronavirus cases in Sindh, eight lost their lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that 214 more patients have recovered and returned to their homes while another 363 positive cases have emerged between Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, he said "This is for the first time the recovery ratio seems to be encouraging but more local spread cases are still on the rise." Disclosing daily bulletin of coronavirus, the chief minister said that 3032 tests were conducted against which 363 new cases or 11.9 percent of the tests were diagnosed positive.

The health department has tested 64,052 samples so far and detected 7465 cases which constitute 11.7 percent cases of the total tests, he said.

Murad said that eight patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 130 which was 1.7 percent of the total patients.

"This shows that our recovery ratio is comparatively better," he said.

The chief minister said that 5780 patients were under treatment, including 4638 in home isolation, 615 at Isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals.

He added that 76 patients were in critical condition and of them 17 were on ventilators.

Sharing the data of Karachi, Murad said that out of 363 cases 231 belonged to the city. He added that 67 cases have been detected in district East, 55 South, 45 Central, 28 West, 21 Korangi and 15 Malir.

He said that Larkana and Ghotki have produced more cases of local transmission.

He disclosed that Larkana has 30 cases, Ghotki 21 cases, Hyderabad 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Khairpur 10, Jacobabad nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari 2 and Dadu one.

The chief minister said that the local spread was quite worrisome. "We have tried to contain it but people do not care and violate SOPs and ignore social distancing," he said and concluded that the epidemic could be defeated when everyoneof us would take the responsibility of securing himself and his family.