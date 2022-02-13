UrduPoint.com

3,631 Projects At Rs 207 Bln Cost To Be Completed In Rwp Division: Commissioner

Published February 13, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that 3,631 ongoing and new development projects would be completed in Rawalpindi division at a cost of Rs. 207 billion.

765 projects of Rawalpindi Division would be completed under Annual Development Programme besides 851 under Community Development Programme.

Similarly, 22 development projects of Rural Accessibility Programme and 1993 of Special Annual Programme were also included.

Rawalpindi Ring Road project would help resolve traffic problem on Rawalpindi city roads, he said adding, Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project would also be completed to facilitate the citizens. He informed that the Punjab government was also finalizing arrangements to set up new universities in Attock and Chakwal.

He said, three parking cum commercial plazas would also be constructed in Rawalpindi city areas.

He said, the incumbent government presented the largest development budget in the history of Punjab.

So much work was done in Punjab and all-out efforts were being made to complete ongoing development projects and provide relief to the people, he added.

He informed that the incumbent government had established new hospitals while old hospitals were also upgraded.

He said that the completion of under construction Jalalpur Irrigation Project would bring agricultural revolution in the area.

The road infrastructure was being improved in Murree to facilitate the tourists, he said adding, the Punjab government was also considering to give a Safe City project to Murree.

The Commissioner said that the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk projects would be started soon.

The authorities concerned had been directed to make all-out efforts to start construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk projects as soon as possible.

He informed that the Kutchery Chowk project had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion.

This would be the first project of its kind in the country, he said adding, the design work of Kutchery Chowk had also been completed and the shifting of services would be completed within the shortest possible time frame while the tendering process would also be started soon.

The Commissioner said that the plan for construction of 38.3 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved which would start from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) and would be completed at a cost Rs 23.606 billion.

/395

More Stories From Pakistan

