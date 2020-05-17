UrduPoint.com
3.64 Million Metric Tonnes Wheat Procured: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

3.64 million metric tonnes wheat procured: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 3.64 million metric tonnes wheat had so far been procured across the province.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the minister said that incumbent government had procured more wheat than that of last three years. The provincial government had set target of procuring 4.5 million metric tonnes wheat for this year, he said.

Senior minister said that success in wheat purchase process would leave positive impact on flour mills.

After completion of wheat procurement process, quota of flour mills would be increased, he added.

Aleem Khan said that all possible efforts would be made to achieve the set target adding that action against hoarders helped in achieving desired results in wheat procurement drive.

The minister appreciated the officers of district administration and food department for showinggood performance during wheat procurement campaign.

