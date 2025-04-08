Open Menu

365 Profiteers Held In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

365 profiteers held in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, a robust crackdown against profiteers is in full swing across the district.

As part of the ongoing campaign against inflation, 365 profiteers were held over violation of the Price Control Act during the current month. District price control magistrates conducted over 57,000 inspections, imposing fines totaling Rs149,000. Additionally, more than 28,000 irregularities were recorded during the operations.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir reaffirmed her firm stance against artificial price hikes, emphasizing that any form of exploitation would not be tolerated.

“Strict monitoring of demand and supply in local markets and wholesale markets is underway to prevent price manipulation,” she stated.

To further stabilize prices, Dr. Nazir held a special meeting with representatives of the Vegetable and Fruit Association, the Chicken and Mutton Association, and the Dairy Products Association. She directed all stakeholders to ensure the provision of essential commodities at official rates.

