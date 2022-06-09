UrduPoint.com

36519 Animals Inoculated In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 07:47 PM

36519 animals inoculated in May

As many as 36,519 animals were inoculated against seasonal diseases across the Faisalabad division during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 36,519 animals were inoculated against seasonal diseases across the Faisalabad division during last one month.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said on Thursday that animal vaccination drives was in full swing in all four districts of the division.

In this connection, 20 mobile dispensaries were made functional to provide animal inoculation facility at the doorsteps of cattle farmers.

He said that 5 mobile dispensaries were working in the district while 7 dispensaries were established in Jhang and 4 each in Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts.

Sufficient staff including veterinary officer, veterinary assistant, cattle attendant and driver were deputed at each mobile dispensary and during last one month,these dispensaries vaccinated 36,519 animals across the division againstthe seasonal diseases, he added.

