365,198 children to get polio vaccine

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 365,198 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from August 22 to 26 in the district.

In this regard, a meeting of district anti-polio committee was held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahid Farid in the chair.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, DO Health Dr Muhammad Tariq, MS Dr Faraz Noor, representative of World Health Organization, CEO education Muhammad Iqbal, DIO Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and others.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, focal person Dr Muhammad said thata total of 1,298 teams including 81 fixed and 38 transit teams had beenformed which would administer polio vaccine to children.