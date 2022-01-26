365mln children face learning loss due to schools closure: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

There has been adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education as more than 365 million students faced learning losses due to full or partial school closure across the globe, said a report published by United Nation International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

According to the report received here, learning losses to school closures left up to 70 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text in low and middle-income countries, up from 53 per cent of pre-pandemic.

In Ethiopia, Primary school children were estimated to have learned between 30 to 40 percent of the math if they had a normal school year.

"In the US, learning losses observed in many states including Texas, California, Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland. In Texas, two thirds of children in grade 3 tested below their grade level in math in 2021, compared to half of children in 2019," the report noted.

In several Brazilian states, around 3 in 4 children in grade 2 were off-track in reading, up from 1 in 2 children pre-pandemic and 1 in 10 students aged 10-15 reported that they were not planning to return to school once their schools reopen.

In South Africa, school children were between 75 percent and a full school year behind where they should be.

Some 400,000 to 500,000 students reportedly dropped out of school altogether between March 2020 and July 2021.

The report also mentioned that school closures impacted children's mental health, reduced their access to a regular source of nutrition, and increased their risk of abuse.

"A growing body of evidence showed that COVID-19 has caused high rates of anxiety and depression among children and young people, with some studies finding that girls, adolescents and those living in rural areas are most likely to experience these problems," it said.

More than 370 million children globally missed out on school meals during school closures, losing what is for some children the only reliable source of food and daily nutrition.

On the recently passed education day, Chief of Education of UNICEF, Robert Jenkins said insurmountable scale of loss to children's schooling was occurred due the COVID-19 related disruptions to global education.

"While the disruptions to learning must end, just reopening schools is not enough. Students need intensive support to recover lost education. Schools must also go beyond places of learning to rebuild children's mental and physical health, social development and nutrition" he said.