366 Acre Agri Land Worth 615 Mln Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, during the last four days, the district administrations had intensified crackdown on land grabbers and got vacated over 367 acres of government agricultural land worth Rs 615 million.

The cases against 36 occupants were also registered while one had been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad said that indiscriminate action was being taken against the elements occupying state land in the district and cases were being also registered against the land grabbers.

He said that during the last four days, 36 cases had been registered against the grabbers in all the four tehsils while applications for registration of more cases had been sent to the concerned police stations by the Assistant Commissioners.

He said that while taking action against the illegal occupation, the district administration had retrieved 1,439 acres of agricultural land costing more than Rs 2 billion adding thatthe administration would not take any leniency in this regard.

