366 Farmers Get Green Tractors Under CM Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A total of 366 farmers in district Layyah received keys to green tractors under the CM Punjab scheme, aimed at supporting agricultural development in the district.

The keys distribution ceremony was inaugurated by Convener and MPA Ali Asghar Gormani, alongside former assembly members Malik Ahmad Ali Olakh, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Shakoor Sawag, Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar, and Dr. Noor Akbar Bukhari.

Addressing the ceremony, MPA Ali Asghar Gormani stated that the Chief Minister is committed to improving the lives of farmers. "Each farmer is receiving a tractor with a subsidy of Rs. 1 million," he added.

He also announced free tractors for farmers cultivating 12.5 to 25 acres of wheat.

Former Agriculture Minister Malik Ahmad Ali Olakh called the scheme a fulfillment of the Chief Minister’s promise. "Farmer and livestock cards, along with other facilities, are also being provided," he noted.

Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar termed the Green Tractor Scheme a significant step towards agricultural welfare and promised efforts to establish a citrus research institute in the district.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Directors of Agriculture Ashiq Hussain and Usman Olakh, agricultural officers, and a large gathering of farmers.

