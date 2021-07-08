UrduPoint.com
36.6 MW Daral Khwar Hydropower Project Starts Electricity Generation: Zubair

Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan on Thursday said that Daral Khwar Hydropower Project in Swat has started electricity generation of 36.6 megawatts, which would provide hefty revenue of Rs 1.3 billion annually to the province.

Addressing a function in this connection here, he congratulated Chief Executive PEDO, Muhammad Naeem Khan and his team, especially the Project Director, Habib Ullah Shah on successful commissioning and initiation of operational activities of this important project.

He said Daral Khwar Hydropower project was constructed in Bahrain area of Swat district with the assistance of Chinese engineers.

He said that the electricity generated by the project has been added to the national grid system.

The Secretary Power and Energy said Daral Khwar Hydropower Project would prove a milestone in development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides strengthening the provincial economy, he said this project would also create scores of job opportunities.

Later, Secretary Power and Energy presented commemorative certificate to the Project Director Daral Khwar Hydropower, Engineer Habib Ullah Shah and hoped that other power related projects of the province would also be completed well in time.

