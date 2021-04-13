UrduPoint.com
366 New Cases Of Covid-19 Detected, No Death Reported

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

366 new cases of covid-19 detected, no death reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported, however, 366 new cases emerged when 10,176 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

Murad Ali Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on today (Tuesday).

The Chief Minister said that 10,176 samples were tested which detected 366 cases that constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,415,608 tests have been conducted against which 269,839 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 258,533 patients have recovered, including 583 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,776 patients were under treatment; of them 6,439 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 325 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 298 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 366 new cases, 206 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, East Karachi 99, South Karachi 42, Hyderabad 33, Tando Mohammad Khan 26, Central Karachi 26, Korangi, Malir & Mirpurkhas 15 each, Dadu & Nawabshah 13 each, Badin 11, West Karachi 10, Naushero Feroze & Thatto 9 each, Umarkot 8, Sujawal 4, Jacobabad & Ghotki 2 each, Khairpur and Shikarpur one each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

