3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

Lahore Police conducted 3,662 search operations this year to uphold law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Police conducted 3,662 search operations this year to uphold law and order.

These operations involved checking of over 108,000 houses, more than 63,000 tenants, and approximately 256,000 individuals.

A police spokesman confirmed that over 254,000 individuals were cleared after verification, while legal actions were initiated against 1,967 people for various offenses.

Among those, 526 individuals faced action under the Tenancy Act, and 423 proclaimed offenders were apprehended.

The police registered 189 cases for drug possession, detained 162 individuals under Section 55/109 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, filed 267 cases related to illegal weapons, and 133 cases for alcohol consumption.

To maintain peace, police inspected 128 hotels, 36 guesthouses, 89 hostels, 30 bus stations, 46 warehouses and factories, 7,408 shops, and 68 mosques and religious seminaries.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the need to continue daily search operations against lawbreakers and urged supervisory officers to personally oversee these efforts.

He called for stricter monitoring at the city's entry and exit points, stating that those engaged in illegal activities will be brought to justice.

The police force is also undergoing advanced training to combat organized crime, reaffirming their commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property.