3,663 Sanitary Workers To Perform Eid Duty: DC

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 09:45 PM

The Rawalpindi District Administration will deploy around 3,663 sanitary workers in different areas to keep the district neat and clean during Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration will deploy around 3,663 sanitary workers in different areas to keep the district neat and clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

"The district administration has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offals of animals. All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task," Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said while addressing a press conference here Thursday.

He said 435 vehicles would be part of the special drive, including 357 in Rawalpindi, 14 in Murree and 64 in other tehsils, to remove remains of sacrificial animals from every nook and corner of the district.

According to the plan, 3228 workers would be deployed in Rawalpindi, 112 Murree, while 323 workers would be deployed in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujjar Khan.

The DC informed that 17 permanent and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the district.

RWMC will distribute around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens, he said and added that a mobile app would also be launched to guide the citizens "All the staff will work under a control room while the residents have been directed to contact these numbers about any complaints 0315-1039984,0315-2008323,051-9291108," the DC said.

Tahir informed that the RWMC had cancelled the Eid holidays for sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said that 600 banners had been displayed at all main points of the district to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.

Collection points have also been established for the convenience of the public at the Union Council level, he informed.

After completing the cleanliness task and removing the offal, he said all collection points and other areas would be adequately cleaned and sprayed.

