3,664 arrested over Tenancy Registration, Loudspeaker Act violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police registered 2,769 cases and arrested 3,664 people over violation of the Tenancy Registration and Loudspeaker Acts during the past two months.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that 1,712 cases were registered and 2,441 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy law, while 1,057 cases were registered and 1,223 people arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act.

The spokesman, sharing details of all regions, said that 705 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered in Lahore and 1,087 persons were arrested. Similarly, 219 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 218 persons were arrested in the provincial capital.

In Sheikhupura, 120 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered and 205 persons were arrested; also 47 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 55 accused were arrested.

In Gujranwala, 137 cases were registered and 218 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act; 130 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 164 persons were arrested there.

In Rawalpindi, 80 cases were registered and 107 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act; also 31 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 103 persons were arrested.

In Sargodha, 75 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered and 88 arrests were made; 52 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 10 accused were arrested.

In Faisalabad, 259 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered and 327 persons were arrested, while 245 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 208 persons were arrested.

In Multan, 117 cases were registered and 97 arrests were made over violation of the Tenancy Act; 70 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and =173 people were arrested.

In Sahiwal, 93 cases were registered and 178 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act; and 120 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered and 134 persons were arrested.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, 77 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered and 79 persons were arrested; 40 cases were registered over violation of the Loudspeaker Act, while 43 people were arrested.

In Bahawalpur, 49 cases were registered and 55 arrests were made over violation of the Tenancy Act; 103 cases were registered and 115 people were arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act.