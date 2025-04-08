3,669 More Illegal Afghans Repatriate Via Torkham Border
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued, as 3,669 more were repatriated through the Torkham border crossing on Tuesday.
Official documents of immigration said, since the launch of the repatriation drive on April 1, a total of 11,371 Afghan nationals have repatriated so far this month. The process involves legal procedures before illegal Afghans are sent back through the Torkham border.
Immigration sources said that on Tuesday, 2,242 illegal Afghan residents voluntarily reported to the Landi Kotal transit camp.
After completing the required documentation and legal steps, they repatriated through the border crossing.
In addition, 1,427 individuals arrested in various cities across the country were directly transferred to the Torkham border for repatriation.
Since April 1, a total of 11,371 undocumented Afghan nationals have repatriated to their homeland.
Furthermore, from September 17, 2023, to March 2025, approximately 469,159 Afghans belonging to 70,494 families have returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilate ..
DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024
Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to revolutionise oral drug technolog ..
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS believes Pakistan ready to emerge as leading mineral economy in world6 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian PM’s book ‘Medemer Generation’ added to National Library’s collection6 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders strict measures to curb traffic accidents6 minutes ago
-
1,061 Pakistani doctors get US residency positions6 minutes ago
-
3,669 more illegal Afghans repatriate via Torkham Border6 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests terrorist, seizes sensitive installation videos6 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of development schemes in Gilgit-Baltistan6 minutes ago
-
Man injured by train16 minutes ago
-
Explosion near Levies vehicle in Batkhela, no casualty16 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Urs discussed16 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death26 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews seminaries registration26 minutes ago