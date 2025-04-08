Open Menu

3,669 More Illegal Afghans Repatriate Via Torkham Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

3,669 more illegal Afghans repatriate via Torkham Border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued, as 3,669 more were repatriated through the Torkham border crossing on Tuesday.

Official documents of immigration said, since the launch of the repatriation drive on April 1, a total of 11,371 Afghan nationals have repatriated so far this month. The process involves legal procedures before illegal Afghans are sent back through the Torkham border.

Immigration sources said that on Tuesday, 2,242 illegal Afghan residents voluntarily reported to the Landi Kotal transit camp.

After completing the required documentation and legal steps, they repatriated through the border crossing.

In addition, 1,427 individuals arrested in various cities across the country were directly transferred to the Torkham border for repatriation.

Since April 1, a total of 11,371 undocumented Afghan nationals have repatriated to their homeland.

Furthermore, from September 17, 2023, to March 2025, approximately 469,159 Afghans belonging to 70,494 families have returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.

APP/vak

