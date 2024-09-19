3,669 Students To Appear In MDCAT In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Medical and Dental Colleges Entrance Test (MDCAT) will be held on Sunday 22, Sept at the Islamia University Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus in Bahawalpur.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review administrative and security arrangements made for peaceful and transparent conduct of the MDCAT 2024. He said a total of 3,669 students would participate in the test in Bahawalpur, of which 2,517 are female students and 1,152 are male students. He instructed that all possible measures be taken to ensure integrity and transparency in the MDCAT examination.
He stated that any negligence or shortcomings in the organising the MDCAT would not be tolerated.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Aamir Mujtaba, Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation Mian Muhammad Azhar, In-charge Rescue 1122 Baqar Hussain, In-charge Security Branch Chief Security Officer Abdul Wadood, and Tauqeer Ahmed from the University of Health Sciences were also present.
