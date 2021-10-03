36,791 COVID-19 patients recovered so far in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 36,791 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 33,888 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2903 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, as many as 1549 people had lost their battle of life so far in the district with 1176 from Rawalpindi and 373 from other districts.

The report said that 43 more new cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including nine belonged to Rawal Town, six from Potohar town, fifteen from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Taxila, four from Murree, and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kotli Sattian and Mianwali while two patient had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours," he added.

Presently 94 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting four in Holy Family Hospital,49 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital" the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 5.3 per cent while four patients were on ventilators in critical condition,63 stable and 27 on oxygen support, it added.

The report further updated that as many as 2,724,725 people including 42,628 health workers and 2,682,097 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the district so far.