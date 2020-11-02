3680 power pilferers caught during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3680 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab during October, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces conducting raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan on daily basis.

The mepco teams detected theft of over 5.2 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 85 million has been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against 191 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

During the last month, 833 power pilferers had been caught from Multan circle, 535 from DG Khan circle, 275 from Vehari circle, 326 from Bahawalpur circle, 508 from Sahiwal, 478 from Rahim Yar Khan, 422 from Muzaffargarh, 201 from Bahawalnager and 102 power pilferers had been caught from Khanewal circle, spokesman said.