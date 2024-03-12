36,847 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) As many as 36,847 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP)drive started on July 10, 2023. Chief Executive Officer LHEAP Dr Ansar Ishaq told media that the LHEAP’s teams visited 49 houses in the last 24 hours in the Fauji colony area and administered vaccine to 20 people after testing of 547 persons.

He added that seven people were tested positive for Hepatitis B, 20 for C while one pregnant woman was tested positive for hepatitis C.

He said that under the LHEAP project free of cost testing and treatment facility was being provided to the patients in the nine Union Councils of the district including 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 32, 33 and 116.