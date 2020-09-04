36,887 complaints resolved

UrduPoint.com
As many as 36,887 public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal have been resolved by different department in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 36,887 public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal have been resolved by different department in the district.

This was stated in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid on Friday while officers and focal persons of different departments were also present.

The meeting was apprised that total 39,325 applications received at the Pakistan Citizen Portalof them 36,887 have been redressed. The feedback from 28,000 applicants was takenabout resolving their issues.

