3,689 Dengue Cases Reported In ICT; Cases Show A Drop
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a high-levmeeting to assess the dengue situation in the Federal Capital.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the dengue situation in the Federal Capital.
As dengue cases show signs of declining, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is intensifying efforts to control the virus’s spread, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In the meeting, Health department's representatives presented the latest data on dengue cases and ongoing measures.
So far this season, Islamabad has recorded 3,689 dengue cases. Over the past week, 173 new cases reported, with 31 reported in the last 24 hours alone.
The briefing highlighted that the majority of affected patients are men, making up 66 percent of cases, while women account for 34 percent.
Officials noted a decline in cases this November compared to October, a promising sign for the city.
Meanwhile, the daily fumigation efforts continue across Islamabad to curb the spread, and anti-dengue operations have identified larvae at 320 locations.
Following these findings, authorities arrested several people and sealed affected areas to prevent further outbreaks.
Health officials emphasized their commitment to keeping the situation under control as they remain vigilant in combating dengue.
Recent Stories
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..
Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror
Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..
Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun8 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan10 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President10 minutes ago
-
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records10 minutes ago
-
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi8 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Ch ..14 minutes ago
-
Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh urges govt to ..14 minutes ago
-
PAC expresses concerns on delays in completion of small dam projects38 minutes ago
-
PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education47 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC calls on Deputy PM, Defence Minister of Qatar38 minutes ago
-
All resources be utilized for foolproof security of Chinese, foreign nationals: IGP38 minutes ago