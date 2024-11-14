Open Menu

3,689 Dengue Cases Reported In ICT; Cases Show A Drop

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a high-levmeeting to assess the dengue situation in the Federal Capital.

As dengue cases show signs of declining, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is intensifying efforts to control the virus’s spread, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

In the meeting, Health department's representatives presented the latest data on dengue cases and ongoing measures.

So far this season, Islamabad has recorded 3,689 dengue cases. Over the past week, 173 new cases reported, with 31 reported in the last 24 hours alone.

The briefing highlighted that the majority of affected patients are men, making up 66 percent of cases, while women account for 34 percent.

Officials noted a decline in cases this November compared to October, a promising sign for the city.

Meanwhile, the daily fumigation efforts continue across Islamabad to curb the spread, and anti-dengue operations have identified larvae at 320 locations.

Following these findings, authorities arrested several people and sealed affected areas to prevent further outbreaks.

Health officials emphasized their commitment to keeping the situation under control as they remain vigilant in combating dengue.

