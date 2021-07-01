UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

369 Power Pilferers Nabbed In June

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

369 power pilferers nabbed in June

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh Circle on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown to control power pilferage and caught 369 pilferers during the month of June.

This was disclosed by Additional Chief Engineer Mepco Engineer Mehr Nazar Muhammad while talking to journalists here.

He said that different teams have been formed to control power pilferage across the circle and the teams have apprehended 369 pilferers for using 488,449 electricity units illegally.The teams have imposed fine of over Rs 8.4 million on them while FIRs were also registered against 196 of them for stealing electricity.

The additional chief engineer said that crackdown would be continued without any discrimination,adding that the elements involved in causing loss to the company would be behind the bars.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Fine Circle Muzaffargarh June Million

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

2 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

16 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

17 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

17 minutes ago

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.