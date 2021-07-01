369 power pilferers nabbed in June

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh Circle on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown to control power pilferage and caught 369 pilferers during the month of June.

This was disclosed by Additional Chief Engineer Mepco Engineer Mehr Nazar Muhammad while talking to journalists here.

He said that different teams have been formed to control power pilferage across the circle and the teams have apprehended 369 pilferers for using 488,449 electricity units illegally.The teams have imposed fine of over Rs 8.4 million on them while FIRs were also registered against 196 of them for stealing electricity.

The additional chief engineer said that crackdown would be continued without any discrimination,adding that the elements involved in causing loss to the company would be behind the bars.