369 smoky vehicles impounded in fortnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration impounded 369 smoke emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 8.7 million on various industrial units and vehicles for causing smog and environmental pollution during the last 15 days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that around 197 cases were registered against farmers for burning crops residue, brick kilns and industrial units, during the same period.

More than 1231 industrial units, 158 brick kilns and 3783 vehicles were inspected during the smog prevention drive, he added.

He warned that strict action would be taken and no leniency would be exercisedagainst the violators.