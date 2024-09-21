Open Menu

36th Birthday Ceremony Of BBZ Celebrates In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) To commemorate Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 36th birthday, a dignified ceremony was organized at a local hotel in Sukkur here on Saturday.

Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony. Besides other distinguished attendees included local Pakistan People's Party leaders, elected municipal representatives, members of PPP Ladies Wing, and a large number of senior workers. They cut the 36th birthday cake of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended congratulations to the PPP Chairman.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, while addressing the ceremony and talking to Media extended warm felicitations to all on the occasion of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's birthday.

Today's event has proven that the people of Sukkur have immense love and admiration for their leader, ' he added.

He further stated that under PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision, Sukkur city has been equipped with facilities like hospitals, roads, educational institutions, and more adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the leader who strives for Pakistan's integrity and prosperity, working tirelessly for public welfare.

Prominent attendees included

General Secretary Sukkur Veeram Khan Mehr, District Information Secretary Liaqat Khaldi, Youth Wing President Ayaz Hussain , Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Chairman, Tariq Hussain Chohan, Maki Shah Town Chairman Muhammad Deen, Vice Chairman Murtaza Ghanghro, Town Committee Chairman Pano Akil Mian Abdul Qavi Indhar, Former District Chairman Sukkur Taqi Khan, Leadies wing Qamar Nisa Phulpoto, Azra Jamal, and numerous other party leaders and workers.

