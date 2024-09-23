36th Birthday Of Bilawal Celebrated At Sindh Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The 36th birthday anniversary of Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrated in Sindh Assembly on Monday.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial lawmaker Faryal Talpur, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, provincial ministers and members of the assembly attended the birthday celebrations.
They cut a cake and felicitated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 36th birthday.
