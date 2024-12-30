36th Convocation Ceremony Held At Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 12:58 PM
The 36th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held in Karachi
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The 36th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held in Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, and Rector NUST, Lt General Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza (Retd), were also present at the event.
During the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff awarded medals to 33 outstanding position holders. Additionally, Rector NUST conferred degrees upon 372 postgraduate and undergraduate students.
In his address, the Chief Guest emphasized that PNEC has consistently fostered and promoted a strong culture of research and development. He praised PNEC for launching postgraduate and undergraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Computer Science. He also congratulated the Rector NUST and Commandant PNEC on the inaugural graduation of BE Naval Architecture batch.
The Chief Guest extended his felicitations to prize winners, graduating students, and their parents for the successful completion of their degrees. He advised the graduates to uphold strong character, prioritize national interests over personal gains, and always seek guidance and strength from ALLAH (SWT).
Earlier, the Commandant PNEC, Commodore Mudassar Khurshid, reiterated PNEC’s commitment to providing quality education across all disciplines. He also acknowledged the exceptional achievements of students in various national and international events. Furthermore, the Rector NUST, in his address, highlighted that the university’s international ranking has improved significantly this year, ascending 14 places in global rankings; reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence in education.
The convocation was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, as well as the parents of graduating students.
Recent Stories
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
More Stories From Pakistan
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust1 minute ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)5 minutes ago
-
Hamza Bhatti: A Force for Good in the Digital Content Creation11 minutes ago
-
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang12 minutes ago
-
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested39 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses concern over political detainees’ plight in jails40 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter1 hour ago
-
President condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter1 hour ago
-
Man kills daughter-in-law over minor dispute2 hours ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui hails govt-PTI talks as crucial for political stability2 hours ago
-
M-14 Motorway turns deadly as 10 die, several injured2 hours ago
-
Joy turns to sorrow as wedding van collision kills 7, hurt several2 hours ago