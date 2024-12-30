Open Menu

36th Convocation Ceremony Held At Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 12:58 PM

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

The 36th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The 36th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held in Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, and Rector NUST, Lt General Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza (Retd), were also present at the event.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff awarded medals to 33 outstanding position holders. Additionally, Rector NUST conferred degrees upon 372 postgraduate and undergraduate students.

In his address, the Chief Guest emphasized that PNEC has consistently fostered and promoted a strong culture of research and development. He praised PNEC for launching postgraduate and undergraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Computer Science. He also congratulated the Rector NUST and Commandant PNEC on the inaugural graduation of BE Naval Architecture batch.

The Chief Guest extended his felicitations to prize winners, graduating students, and their parents for the successful completion of their degrees. He advised the graduates to uphold strong character, prioritize national interests over personal gains, and always seek guidance and strength from ALLAH (SWT).

Earlier, the Commandant PNEC, Commodore Mudassar Khurshid, reiterated PNEC’s commitment to providing quality education across all disciplines. He also acknowledged the exceptional achievements of students in various national and international events. Furthermore, the Rector NUST, in his address, highlighted that the university’s international ranking has improved significantly this year, ascending 14 places in global rankings; reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence in education.

The convocation was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, as well as the parents of graduating students.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Education Event All From

Recent Stories

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

1 minute ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

8 minutes ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

12 minutes ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

29 minutes ago
 EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

30 minutes ago
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

39 minutes ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

48 minutes ago
 Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

60 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

2 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

3 hours ago
 Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in N ..

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan