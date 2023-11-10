36th International Neurosurgery Conference inaugurated at LUMHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 36th International Neurosurgery Conference was inaugurated at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The 36th International Neurosurgery Conference was inaugurated at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro.

The conference has been organized by the Department of Neurosurgery LUMHS, in collaboration with the Turkish Neurosurgical Society & Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons.

While addressing a large number of participants at the Inaugural Session the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that it is an honour to address the inaugural session of this important international conference, as today this moment he is accompanying the great scholars, educationalists and renowned national and international neurosurgeons from all across the country and abroad.

He added that the philosophy and practice of minimally invasive surgery have fundamentally altered the practice of neurosurgery. The goal of minimally invasive surgery is to reduce tissue disruption and thus morbidity. The scholars attending this conference are going to review the development, applications, and benefits of minimally invasive neurosurgery, and its wider surgical implications.

He further informed that minimally invasive neurosurgery is a major force in contemporary neurosurgery and many of the current neurosurgical applications will have far-reaching effects on the practice of surgery in general.

The Vice-Chancellor further expressed that awareness regarding health and prevention are essential ingredients which keep the nation healthy and we are escaping from diseases. Strong communication with the masses regarding preventive measures of health may save billions of rupees spent on diseases.

Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan futher added that this 36th International Neurosurgery Conference would be able to achieve its objective in providing an effective forum for academicians, researchers and practitioners to advance knowledge, research, and the latest surgical technology for humanity.

The Vice Chancellor offered his deepest gratitude to the Chairman Department of Neurosurgery Prof. Riaz Ahmad Raja and his team for organizing a vibrant scientific program and is working hard to present highly respected and internationally renowned speakers to lead it.

Renowned Neurosurgeon and chairman Organizing Committee, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad Raja expressed that this time we have organized this high-profile academic event in collaboration with the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons and Turkish Neurosurgical Society, as it is believed that through collaboration and exchange the field of Neurosurgery can be advanced with improved patient care.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad Raja informed that there is a packed schedule of Lectures, and satellite programs led by some of the most reputable leaders in the field of Neurological surgery, in addition multiple pre-conference ventricular, skull base and spine workshops were arranged for those who are keen to learn the art of new neurosurgical techniques.

He further informed that Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences has established a specialized department of neurosurgery that provides comprehensive neurosurgical services to patients suffering from various neurosurgical disorders.

The Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal, President College of Physicians & Surgeons expressed that such conference serves the purpose of offering outlets for medical professionals globally to connect, network, grow, learn and benefit greatly from interacting with the best minds in their respective medical sub-disciplines.

He further added this Conference of Neurosurgery is going to help in distributing knowledge about the latest surgical research findings and case studies. This knowledge has and will continue to prove to be beneficial in elevating the quality of healthcare being dispensed all over the planet.

Prof. Dr. Khali Masud Gondal further highlighted the significance of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

Guest of Honor Dr. Nadeem Qamar Executive Director NICVD expressed that Medical conferences are the very backbone of progress in the field of healthcare. It is at these events that medical professionals, be they doctors, nurses, medical researchers, educators, students, healthcare policymakers, surgeons, and others, become better versions of themselves.

It is here that the necessary upskilling of the entire medical workforce occurs. Upskilling is crucial to enable people to have access to the best healthcare possible.

Renowned national & international Neurosurgeons including Prof. Dr. Mehmat Zileli from Turkey, Prof. Amjad Shad, Prof. Zubair Tahir and Prof. Irfan Malik from United Kingdom, Prof. Won Huh from UAE, Prof Abdul Rashid Jooma, Prof. Ahmad Ali Shah, Prof. Salman Shareef, Prof. Athar Imam, Prof. Aneela Darbar and Prof Saima Khalid from various Institutes from all over Pakistan will share their knowledge and skills during the three days conference.