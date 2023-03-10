36th mid-career management officers visit CS Punjab office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of 36th mid-career management officers led by Chief Instructor National Institute of Management Islamabad Muhammad Masood Ahmed Khan on Friday visited the office of the Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General of Police in Lahore.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed by the government affairs at the Chief Secretary's office, said a press release.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also presented to Masood Ahmad Khan.