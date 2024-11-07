36th Senior Management Course’s officers briefed

A delegation comprising senior officers of the 36th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A delegation comprising senior officers of the 36th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited here on Thursday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed welcomed the officers’ delegation at her office and briefed about the historical, technical, industrial and geographical aspects of the Faisalabad division.

The delegation was also informed regarding the working and performance of the various departments, cleansing drive in rural areas, Saaf Suthra programme, anti-encroachment operation, business facilitation center, Chinese security etc.

The officers were also updated about the city beautification plan.

Later, shields were exchanged.