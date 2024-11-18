Open Menu

36th SMC Officers Call On Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Commissioner Nadir Chatha met with an 18-member delegation from the 36th Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Public Administration Lahore, accompanied by coordinators Kareem Bakhsh and Nosheen Malik, during their study visit to Bahawalpur

Commissioner Nadir Chatha provided detailed information to the trainee officers about the historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur, as well as cultural aspects, including the valuable services rendered by the Nawab of Bahawalpur in education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors.

The delegation included coordinators and faculty member Amir Fayaz, along with Muhammad Umar Masood, Aman Anwar Qudwai, Sidra Younis, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, Mian Afnaan Ameen, Shaista Nadeem, Rana Kashif Shehzad, Qurat-ul-Ain, Waqas Ahmed Bajwa, Dr. Saifullah Khalid, Shah Muhammad, Nasir Ahmed Sheikh, Rizwana Naveed, and Nadia Shafiq. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Malik were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner informed the delegation about the health and education facilities provided by the Punjab government across the division, the Clinic on Wheels program, anti-dengue and polio campaigns, and other health reforms. He also briefed the trainee officers on the facilities provided by the school Education Department, the Annual Development Program, livestock, agriculture, and the farmer card provided by the Chief Minister of Punjab to farmers, agricultural graduates' internships, the Suthra Punjab Program, Maryam Ki Dastak, the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar initiative, service delivery of government institutions, performance indicators for good governance, and the digitalization efforts of government departments, including price control mechanisms and other developmental projects. The Commissioner also answered questions from the officers in the delegation regarding the workings of various institutions.

