36th syndicate meeting of Khushal Khattak university held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The 36th syndicate meeting of the Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak concluded in which several important decisions were taken on Friday.

The meeting presided by the university Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Naseer Ud Din took several administrative and academic decisions pertaining to the university matters.

The meeting was also attended by representative of Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Registrar Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Dr. Ghani Ur Rahman, Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan, Director P&D Muhammad Rashad ,Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rahim,Director Academic and Research Dr Fasih Ur Rehman, Director QEC Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Deputy Director Audit Farid Jalal, Deputy Registrar Meetings Muhammad Ilyas, Assistant Professor Computer Science Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Lecturer Computer Science Dr. Shad Muhammad, Additional Registrar Abdul Salam, Additional Secretary Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamal Ud Din, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood Ahmed Jan, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Archives and libraries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rahmat Ali ,Principal GPGC Karak Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Sadiq Ullah, Naveed Bukhari and Muhammad Jan.

Earlier, Registrar Dr. Ghani Ur Rehman presented the agenda of the 36th syndicate meeting and all the participants gave their opinion on it.

He appreciated the role of the Vice-Chancellor in framing detailed rules and regulations for the university, which will prove helpful in resolving university employees issues.

Similarly, other syndicate members also appreciated the role of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseer Ud Din for solving the problems of the university consistently.

The participants of the meeting lauded the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor for completing the infrastructure of the university in difficult times.

The syndicate took important decisions on various teaching and administrative matters besides forming committees in certain cases, so that it could be resolved in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseer Ud Din thanked the members of the syndicate for reposing confidence in his Vice-Chancellorship and reiterated that he should resolve all the problems of the employees without any delay and keeping aside personal likes and dislikes, will focus all attention on the betterment of the university.

APP/fam