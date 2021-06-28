37 accused arrested, drugs, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested 37 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed 17 drug-pushers and recovered 1.3-kg hashish, 0.2-kg heroin and 193 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 20 persons and recovered 14 pistols, six repeaters, two rifles and a number of bullets from them.