37 Bahawalpur Students Selected For CM Agriculture Internship Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced an internship programme as a revolutionary initiative to provide employment and training to agricultural graduates.
Under the internship programme, 37 students from Bahawalpur district have been selected based on merit. This programme is expected to be a positive development for agricultural graduates and the future of agriculture in the country. The selected graduates will assist farmers with guidance and technical support under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa while presenting offer letters to 37 students selected on merit for the Chief Minister's Agricultural Graduates Internship Program in his office's committee room. The Deputy Commissioner stated that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab's directive, the selection process of students under the agricultural graduates' internship program has been completed in a fair and transparent manner, and offer letters have been issued to the selected students.
They will help in agricultural development and guide farmers under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.
It was mentioned on this occasion that the internship will last for one year, and students will receive a monthly stipend of 60,000 rupees. Under the internship program, agricultural graduates will fulfill their responsibilities effectively and contribute to the development of agriculture. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed that the Agriculture Department has developed a plan for the field activities of the students. The selected students will be trained in accordance with the Punjab Chief Minister's vision, aligning them with modern agricultural practices. Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Saleem was also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs2 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city2 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education2 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran12 minutes ago
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target12 minutes ago