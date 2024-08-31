Open Menu

37 Bahawalpur Students Selected For CM Agriculture Internship Programme

Published August 31, 2024

37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced an internship programme as a revolutionary initiative to provide employment and training to agricultural graduates.

Under the internship programme, 37 students from Bahawalpur district have been selected based on merit. This programme is expected to be a positive development for agricultural graduates and the future of agriculture in the country. The selected graduates will assist farmers with guidance and technical support under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa while presenting offer letters to 37 students selected on merit for the Chief Minister's Agricultural Graduates Internship Program in his office's committee room. The Deputy Commissioner stated that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab's directive, the selection process of students under the agricultural graduates' internship program has been completed in a fair and transparent manner, and offer letters have been issued to the selected students.

They will help in agricultural development and guide farmers under the supervision of the Agriculture Department.

It was mentioned on this occasion that the internship will last for one year, and students will receive a monthly stipend of 60,000 rupees. Under the internship program, agricultural graduates will fulfill their responsibilities effectively and contribute to the development of agriculture. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed that the Agriculture Department has developed a plan for the field activities of the students. The selected students will be trained in accordance with the Punjab Chief Minister's vision, aligning them with modern agricultural practices. Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Saleem was also present on this occasion.

