37 booked, 70 arrested over violation of section 144 in Mianwali district

(@FahadShabbir)

District police, army and rangers have registered cases against 37 people and arrested 70 over violation of section 144 in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District police, army and rangers have registered cases against 37 people and arrested 70 over violation of section 144 in Mianwali district.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that implementing on the direction of government of Punjab and to abide by section 144 the contingents of district police, army and rangers during patrolling in the district have arrested 70 people and registered cases against 37 over violation of section 144 in the district.

DPO Hassan Asda Alvi said that in view of apprehension of coronavirus the citizens must follow law and to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, adding that it was the duty of district police to make sure the implementation of law at any cost.

He said that for safety and health of the people the police, army and ranger contingents were here on the roads.

The violation of section 144 will never be tolerated at any cost, he said.