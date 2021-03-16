37 children of martyred FESCO employees get appointment letters

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) chief executive officer Engr. Arshad Munir said the glorious tradition of immediate recruitment of the children of martyred employees would be continued in future because they were proud of the department

Addressing a function of distributing appointment letters among 37 children of FESCO martyred employees here on Tuesday, he said, "We are optimistic about our youth, adding that newly inducted employees should serve the department sincerely and service of the consumers should be their motto.

He also directed the newly appointed employees to perform their duty with full dedication and honestly so that they could prove themselves as the best choice for the department.

Later, CEO Arshad Munir, DG (HR&A) Bahri Karam and CCO Allah Yar Khan distributed the appointment letters among the new employees.

General Manager Operation Ihsan Elahi, Director General (HR&A) Bahri Karam, Chief CommercialOfficer Allah Yar Khan and Additional Director General (HR&A) Daulat Ali Harral, Deputy Director (PR)Saeed Raza, and a large number of FESCO employees were also present.