37 constables of district police promoted to rank of head constable

As many as 38 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables in a meeting of Department Promotion Committee held at District Police Office's Conference Room here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 38 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables in a meeting of Department Promotion Committee held at District Police Office's Conference Room here today.

The meeting was presided over by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Virk.

ASP Saddar Shoaib Masood, DSP Legal Shahid Iqbal and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the cases of 41 constables and after thorough scrutiny, 37 constables from the lower course were promoted to the rank of Head Constable.