37 Constables Of District Police Promoted To Rank Of Head Constable

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 38 constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constables in a meeting of Department Promotion Committee held at District Police Office's Conference Room here today.

The meeting was presided over by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Virk.

ASP Saddar Shoaib Masood, DSP Legal Shahid Iqbal and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the cases of 41 constables and after thorough scrutiny, 37 constables from the lower course were promoted to the rank of Head Constable.

