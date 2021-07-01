UrduPoint.com
37 Contractual Employees Of MDA Regularized

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:45 PM

37 contractual employees of MDA regularized

Multan Development Authority (MDA) have regularized services of 37 contractual employees under 17-A ordinance of the government of Punjab here on Thursday

Addressing regularization orders distribution ceremony, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar said that the provincial government taking various steps for the welfare of government employees.

He lauded the provincial government for considering services of 37 contractual employees as regular.

Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas congratulated regularized employees and urged work with devotion for the welfare of the department. He said that the services of these employees have been regularized under the provincial government's ordinance 17-A.

More Stories From Pakistan

