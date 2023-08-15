Open Menu

37 Corona Cases Reported In One Week: NIH

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

37 Corona cases reported in one week: NIH

Health officials on Tuesday said that 37 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that 37 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.43 percent while no patient was in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus last week while 8,673 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine. "An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the official added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthrall ..

Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthralls audience

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

8 minutes ago
 TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal ..

TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal services

2 minutes ago
 ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual ..

ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual 'Langar' at Bari Imam

2 minutes ago
 Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free ser ..

Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LD ..

2 minutes ago
 Police register FIR of journalist Mahar's murder

Police register FIR of journalist Mahar's murder

2 minutes ago
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

15 minutes ago
 Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

15 minutes ago
 3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

15 minutes ago
 APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commiss ..

APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commission

15 minutes ago
 Youth being provided equal opportunities of qualit ..

Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissi ..

15 minutes ago
 BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan