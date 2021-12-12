UrduPoint.com

37 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Hospitals

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

37 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 37 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), a health official told media men here on Sunday.

Giving detail about the present situation of the corona, he disclosed that 21 corona patients are under treatment in KTH Peshawar and 16 corona patients are being treated in LRH.

He said 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar with Corona patients being admitted in 21 beds in Peshawar Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and 4 patients of Corona are on intensive care and on ventilators.

He said 7 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and 10 others are being treated for Low amount of Oxygen wherein a total of 31 beds are allocated. He said one corona patient has been admitted in the morning.

However, in LRH 101 beds are still vacant in the hospital for corona patients and the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 16 with 1 patient admitted in ICU and 3 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Reading Sunday Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

34 minutes ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.