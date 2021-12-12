37 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 37 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), a health official told media men here on Sunday.

Giving detail about the present situation of the corona, he disclosed that 21 corona patients are under treatment in KTH Peshawar and 16 corona patients are being treated in LRH.

He said 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar with Corona patients being admitted in 21 beds in Peshawar Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and 4 patients of Corona are on intensive care and on ventilators.

He said 7 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and 10 others are being treated for Low amount of Oxygen wherein a total of 31 beds are allocated. He said one corona patient has been admitted in the morning.

However, in LRH 101 beds are still vacant in the hospital for corona patients and the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 16 with 1 patient admitted in ICU and 3 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.