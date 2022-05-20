37 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have also apprehended two courts absconders and 13 others criminals during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, five drug peddlers and two illegal weapons holders were arrested with 85 liter liquor, 130 grams Hashish, two pistols and rounds.

Two outlaws were apprehended for illegally refilling LGP and six drivers were arrested for over speeding during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.