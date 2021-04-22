37 criminals held, contraband seized

The police on Thursday arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 5.

08 kg hashish and 50 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 22 gamblers with stake money of Rs 22,850.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 accused and recovered 5 pistols andone repeater from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.