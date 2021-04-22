UrduPoint.com
37 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Thu 22nd April 2021

37 criminals held, contraband seized

The police on Thursday arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 5.

08 kg hashish and 50 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 22 gamblers with stake money of Rs 22,850.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 accused and recovered 5 pistols andone repeater from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

