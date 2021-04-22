37 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 5.
08 kg hashish and 50 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also held 22 gamblers with stake money of Rs 22,850.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 accused and recovered 5 pistols andone repeater from them.
Further investigation was underway, said police.